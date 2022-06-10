Relay for Life at St. Mary’s High School breaks fundraising record

The Relay for Life fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society returned with a bang at Kitchener’s St. Mary’s High School on Friday.

More than 800 students took part in the charity walk, more than any previous year.

Registered students included high schoolers from St. Mary’s High School and elementary students from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School.

“It means so much to see the students out here today,” St. Mary’s teacher Shawna Kropf told CTV News. “I’m just so incredibly thrilled. It’s been a long time, they’ve wanted this and they care about raising money for cancer.”

The walk runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with students working in teams. Each walker can trade off and take breaks as long as at least one person from each team continues to walk.

“[I’m going to reach] 20,000 steps,” said student committee member Ava Bizjak. “The average person gets 10,000 steps in a day, so we’re doubling that, if not, tripling.”

This year’s fundraiser raised more money than ever before, collecting over $70,000 as of Friday morning, $10,000 above the previous record.

“In our last in-person event we raised over $60,000, so we’ve already beaten that goal,” said St. Mary’s principal Deanna Wehrle.

This year was the first Time Relay for Life has been held in-person at St. Mary’s since 2019. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 fundraiser and last year’s walk was held virtually.

“For this year, it’s already been one of the top events. Not only because it’s for such a great cause, but because it is an opportunity for everyone to get back together,” Wehrle said.

The Relay For Life is still collecting donations through the fundraiser’s website.