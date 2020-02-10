KITCHENER -- "Chicago" is coming to Stratford this spring, and preparations are already underway.

One of the longest, most successful Broadway shows, the cast and crew of began rehearsing at the Stratford Festival Hall on Monday morning.

The show is set to open in the spring.

Everyone who will be part of the show arrived in Stratford bright and early: the director, actors, set designers, costume designers and more.

"What I'm looking forward to is making the audience the jury, and these women have to desperately convince us to set them free, and they will stop at nothing to do that," says director and choreographer Donna Feore.

"The show is filled with dance and singing and incredible music and 15 production numbers."

This is the first time everyone is getting together to talk about what exactly the show will look, feel and sound like.

This is the first time in three decades that "Chicago" is being reimagined on a stage like this outside of New York or London.

True to the original story, this rendition will take place in the 1920s and the femme fatale behind it all.

More than 40,000 tickets have already been purchased since tickets went on sale in January.

The show will start when festival season officially begins on April 11.