The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced on Friday that it will host the spring installment of the Special Olympic Games.

“Everybody will get to see firsthand that being a champion is more about spirit than it is about strength or body,” Police Chief Brian Larkin said at the announcement.

As many as 500 athletes, with their coaches, staff members and volunteers are expected to participate.

Competitors will take part in basketball, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting and ten-pin bowling.

“This is a great opportunity to get out there, be active, eat healthy,” explained athlete Melissa Heubner.

Ontario police services have been hosting the Special Olympic Games since 1996.

The 2020 Games will be the first hosted in the region.

They will be held from May 28 until May 31.