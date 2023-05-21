Regional police release image of wanted Cambridge man

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a Cambridge man wanted on several charges.

In a Sunday news release, police say 30-year-old Kyle Murphy is wanted in connection to a criminal harassment investigation and a breach of court order investigation.

He is facing four counts of breaching probation, three counts of not complying with a release, and one count of criminal harassment.

Police say Murphy's whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.