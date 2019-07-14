

CTV Kitchener





Operation Safe Driver is in effect.

Waterloo Regional Police started a week-long traffic enforcement blitz on Sunday.

Police say they will be focusing on enforcement that will aim to reduce deaths and injuries due to impaired and distracted driving.

The program created by Canadian Vehicle Safety Alliance uses education as well to lower the number of car, truck, and bus collisions.

Police will also be on the lookout for improper seatbelt use, excessive speed, and failing to obey intersection controls.

Drivers caught committing unsafe behaviours may be issued a warning and/or citation.