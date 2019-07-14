Featured
Regional Police kick off week-long traffic blitz
Waterloo Regional Police will be running Operation Safe Driver for the week of July 14-20, 2019. (Courtesy: WRPS)
Operation Safe Driver is in effect.
Waterloo Regional Police started a week-long traffic enforcement blitz on Sunday.
Police say they will be focusing on enforcement that will aim to reduce deaths and injuries due to impaired and distracted driving.
The program created by Canadian Vehicle Safety Alliance uses education as well to lower the number of car, truck, and bus collisions.
Police will also be on the lookout for improper seatbelt use, excessive speed, and failing to obey intersection controls.
Drivers caught committing unsafe behaviours may be issued a warning and/or citation.
OPERATION SAFE DRIVER is in effect. Focused enforcement aimed at reducing deaths and injuries involving large trucks, buses and cars due to impaired driving, distracted driving, improper seatbelt use, excessive speed and failing to obey intersection controls. #RoadSafety @CVSA pic.twitter.com/hebOuJRldm— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 14, 2019