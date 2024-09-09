Annual fundraiser has big impact for Tiny Home Takeout

A fundraiser in the heart of Kitchener has helped Tiny Home Takeout continue to make a big impression on Waterloo Region.

The organization serves up meals from the takeout window of a tiny home in front of St. Mary’s Church at 56 Duke Street West in Kitchener Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. every week.

“Our food is for everyone. The goal is to bring as many people from the community together to come have food. Our motto here is, ‘Grab a bite. Give if you can.’ The goal there is if people can donate, great! If people are unable to donate, that’s fine – there’s no questions asked,” Volunteer and Public Relations Coordinator Melanie Van Alphen explained.

The group also operates two other Tiny Home Takeout locations at St. Anthony Daniel Roman Catholic Parish and Victoria Hills to try to make meals as accessible as possible to anyone in need of a bite of eat.

Despite the small buildings, the initiative has had a huge impact on the community.

“Last data we had, we serve approximately 400 people a night and approximately 600 portions a night.”

To help make it all possible, Tiny Home Takeout held their annual Hunger No More event on Sunday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

In keeping with their mission, the event on Duke Street West featuring live bands and family friendly activities was free, but donations were gratefully accepted.

An online auction is also available until Tuesday, September 17. Items include art, Kitchener Rangers tickets, a Playstation 5, and adventure packages.

In the past, the event has raised over $100,000 to make sure volunteers can continue to keep the community fed.

Van Alphen said Hunger No More is their biggest event of the year and they were hoping to raise approximately $150,000 this year.

Volunteers needed

The money raised during the event will be used to purchase food for the program, but organizers also hope it may inspire more people to get involved.

“We definitely couldn’t run this operation without our volunteers. We need volunteers throughout the week, anywhere from 10 a.m. right up to 8 o’clock at night and we have approximately 250 volunteers with us and we’d love to have more. We’re always welcoming more volunteers,” Van Alphen said.

People who have worked with the organization for years walked around the event, proudly sporting blue Tiny Home Takeout shirts, while reflecting on what their volunteerism has done.

“Personally, I suffered from food insecurity about 15 years ago, so I know what it’s like to be hungry and God has provided for me and through Him we provide for the needy here,” volunteer Kal Kotecha said.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate and this community has been pretty good to me. I like to give back to the community. There are many people in need and it’s a great way to help those who don’t have as much as I’ve been blessed with,” fellow volunteer Liz Motz smiled.

For Van Alphen, it’s been an uplifting experience.

“It’s a wonderful place to volunteer. You get to meet great people all throughout the community, you get to serve people within the community. It’s one of the most exciting and enjoyable things that I’ve been part of.”

Volunteers are asked to work four hour shifts based on their availability. Some of the work includes prepping the meals, baking, cleaning or serving meals.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email Tiny Home Takeout directly.