Regional police investigating reported assault involving youth in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault in Kitchener involving youth.

Police were called to the area of Hazelglen Drive and Mooregate Crescent around 5:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a disturbance.

Police said the victims were outside a home when they were approached by five unknown suspects.

According to police, the suspects initiated a fight which turned physical and uttered racial comments towards the victims.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777.