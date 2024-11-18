Wanted man known to visit Brantford and Hamilton

Police across the country are looking for a man known to visit Hamilton and Brantford.

Ontario Provincial Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 69-year-old John Francis Curtin.

Curtin is serving a 5-year, 1-month and 20-day sentence for two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery, four counts of break and enter, four counts of theft over $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, using a forged document, forgery, possession of property obtained by crime and impaired driving.

He is described as white, 5’10” and weighing approximately 150 lbs. He has long grey and brown hair, hazel eyes and a grey beard. He also has a noticeable scar on his nose.

Police said Curtin is known to frequent Hamilton, Brantford, Toronto, Thunder Bay, Edmonton and Winnipeg.