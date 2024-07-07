KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Regional police investigating break-in at Cambridge LCBO

    wrps waterloo regional police generic
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating an early morning break-and-enter at an LCBO in Cambridge.

    Police responded to a break-in at the store on Cedar Street at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

    Police said three suspects gained access to the store by using a truck to damage a loading dock door.

    According to police, two suspects entered the store and stole merchandise while the third remained outside with the vehicle.

    The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, wearing a light-coloured shirt, black pants and black shoes.

    The second suspect is described as a white male with a slim build, wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and grey running shoes.

    The third suspect is described as a while male with a slim build, wearing all black.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 2299.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News