Regional police investigating break-in at Cambridge LCBO
Waterloo regional police are investigating an early morning break-and-enter at an LCBO in Cambridge.
Police responded to a break-in at the store on Cedar Street at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said three suspects gained access to the store by using a truck to damage a loading dock door.
According to police, two suspects entered the store and stole merchandise while the third remained outside with the vehicle.
The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, wearing a light-coloured shirt, black pants and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white male with a slim build, wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and grey running shoes.
The third suspect is described as a while male with a slim build, wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 2299.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Beryl makes landfall on Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane, National Weather Service says
Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda early Monday with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds, the National Weather Service reported.
France election: Leftists win more seats over far right, but leaves hung parliament
A coalition of the French left won the most seats in high-stakes legislative elections Sunday, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority.
Bus crashes into electrical pylon, causing massive power outage on the South Shore
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Planning a last-minute summer vacation? Here's how to save money
Summer is already in full swing, but there is still time to plan a vacation — and even save some money, while you're at it.
'Meltdown': A week later, WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike
One week after it ended, WestJet continues to feel the effects of a mechanics strike that nearly shut down the airline's network for 29 hours.
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
As Biden continues campaigning, some House Democrat leaders say he should step aside
Some leading congressional Democrats privately suggested it was time for U.S. President Joe Biden to abandon his reelection bid.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.