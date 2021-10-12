Regional police arrest 44-year-old for assaults in Kitchener, being treated as hate-motivated

KITCHENER -

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for three separate assaults in Kitchener that regional police say are being treated as hate-motivated.

Officials say three women were walking along King Street West in Kitchener around 11 a.m. on Monday when they were approached and assaulted by an unknown man.

The man reportedly left before police arrived, but was found a short distance away.

He has been charged with offences including three counts of assault, strangulation, uttering threats, and possession of a schedule one substance.

The three women sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene by paramedics.

Police say the incidents are being treated as hate-motivated because it is alleged the “male is targeting females.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.