Regional COVID Care Clinic expanding to treat flu and cold patients, moving to Kitchener

The Regional COVID Care Clinic operated by Grand River Hospital is expanding its services and moving to a new location starting Thursday.

On Wednesday, a media release from the hospital said the clinic’s name is changing to the Regional COVID, Cold, and Flu Care Clinic (CCFCC).

“The new name reflects the expanded services offered by the clinic, which will see patients of all ages for assessment of COVID, cold, and influenza-like symptoms,” the hospital said.

The clinic is moving from 66 Pinebush Road in Cambridge to 50 Sportsworld Drive in Kitchener’s south end.

“Expanding the services we offer to include cold and flu symptoms allows us to support more community-based care,” said Bonnie Camm, executive vice-president of clinical services at Grand River Hospital. “Building this capacity in our health system is crucial for reducing the strain on emergency departments and preventing hospitalizations whenever possible.”

The clinic will offer up to 400 visits per week to support community members who:

Have moderate or worsening COVID-19, cold, or influenza-like symptoms who cannot manage safely at home; or

Have symptoms and are at higher risk of severe disease, who may need COVID-19 testing and/or treatments; or

Have COVID-19, cold, or influenza-like symptoms and do not have a regular primary care clinician; or

Are otherwise eligible for COVID-19 PCR testing (ie. health care workers).

Those with severe symptoms should continue to seek care at their nearest emergency department, or by calling 911.