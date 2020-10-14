Advertisement
Regional council to vote next month to maintain current composition
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:23PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:49PM EDT
The Region of Waterloo administrative building is pictured on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Regional council will vote next month to keep the current 16-member composition.
The vote is scheduled for Nov. 25. Before that vote, councillors will need the consent of at least four of the region's seven local municipalities, representing a majority of electors.
The current composition includes one chair, seven mayors, four Kitchener councillors, two Cambridge councillors and two Waterloo councillors.
The recommendation to maintain that composition comes after a regular review required by the province.