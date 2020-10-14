KITCHENER -- Regional council will vote next month to keep the current 16-member composition.

The vote is scheduled for Nov. 25. Before that vote, councillors will need the consent of at least four of the region's seven local municipalities, representing a majority of electors.

The current composition includes one chair, seven mayors, four Kitchener councillors, two Cambridge councillors and two Waterloo councillors.

The recommendation to maintain that composition comes after a regular review required by the province.