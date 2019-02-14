

CTV Kitchener





University students are speaking out over what they’re calling a dangerous intersection in Waterloo.

Construction has blocked one lane to vehicle traffic and shut down part of the sidewalk near the intersection of University Avenue West and Lester Street.

Some students say it’s dangerous, as some walk onto the road to get around the construction or cross the busy street without a crosswalk or light.

“It’s scary, because I have to make sure there’s nothing coming on both sides,” explains Vishnu Jegatheeswaran, a student at Wilfrid Laurier University. “It’s a big gamble, and especially in the cold. The next light is all the way down there and I really don’t want to walk that far.”

There was no signage warning pedestrians that the sidewalk was closed, but a construction worker was heard telling students verbally not to cross.

"Prica Group Construction Management was informed that appropriate signage was not being maintained within their construction zone," the Region of Waterloo says in part in a statement. "The Region intends to meet with the contractor to ensure appropriate pedestrian access is maintained through the construction zone for any future works."

In January, a 19 year old was hit crossing near the construction.

He later died from his injuries.

The region says officials are already reviewing the need for enhanced pedestrian traffic control at the intersection.

Prica Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.