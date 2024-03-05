Region of Waterloo urges 'patience' as road construction season resumes
As the weather continues to warm up, local municipalities are getting set for another season of road construction.
“Please be patient,” urged Leah Walter, the director of engineering and transportation for the City of Cambridge. “These projects often offer an overall benefit to the community and we do appreciate the patience.”
The biggest headache Cambridge staff expect on local roads is the reconstruction of Beverly Street, from Dundas Street North to Elgin Street North.
“That will start early April,” said Walter. “Then it should wrap up for Samuelson Street in September, we're hoping, followed by Beverley Street being open sometime in November.”
Along with the work on the road, a new multi-use trail and pedestrian underpass will installed at the CP rail crossing.
“Commuters will have to choose a different route other than Beverley Street. Essentially, we're going to be asking people to detour along Elgin,” Walter added.
Projects in the City of Kitchener
Several projects are planned in Kitchener.
“Significant road infrastructure improvements are expected along Frederick Street, Wilson Avenue and East Avenue, to name a few,” the city said.
Motorists can expect delays on Frederick Street in the spring. Reconstruction work will replace older, deteriorated underground services from Victoria Street North to Bruce Street.
Projects in the Region of Waterloo
Construction is planned for other major roads in the Region of Waterloo this spring and summer.
Work on King Street East in Kitchener, between Sportsworld Drive and Highway 401, is expected to resume in April and wrap up in July.
Another major project for the Region of Waterloo is the multi-year River Road and Bleams Road extension from Manitou Drive to Wabanaki Drive. The next phase is expected to resume this spring and will ultimately provide a new connection on either side of Highway 8.
"In combination, our roadway projects will support community growth, enhance roadway capacity and safety, upgrade underground services, and support alternate modes of transportation by improving transit, walking, cycling and rolling facilities,” the Region of Waterloo said in an email to CTV News.
Projects in the City of Waterloo
Staff for the City of Waterloo said there’s currently no major projects on the go, but several local roads closures will impact neighbours.
The city budgeted about $11 million for construction on five roads this season: Hillcrest Avenue, Quickfall Drive, Langford Place, a portion of Waterloo Street and a section of Moore Avenue.
“Those will be full closures, we’ll be replacing all of the pavement structure, the curbs, the sidewalks, the water main sewers underneath,” said Dan Ditaranto, the manager of design and construction for the City of Waterloo. “There's a lot of stuff under the ground, obviously, that needs to get done too.”
The city is asking residents to plan ahead and check if there is construction on their commute.
Ditaranto said having patience on the road is also key.
“We know that road construction is sometimes an inconvenience. But it’s good work that needs to get done. It really is upgrading that infrastructure. So I appreciate your patience.”
Residents can find out more information about construction in their area on each city’s websites. All three cities, and the Region of Waterloo, have up-to-date information available:
