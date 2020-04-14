KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another 26 cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 353.

That's up from the 327 cases that had been identified as of Monday.

The updated number includes 120 resolved cases. Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 13 in Waterloo Region.

On the region's website, two more deaths are now listed at long-term care or retirement homes: a fourth death at Highview Residences, and a death at Lanark Heights LTC.

There have now been a total of six deaths in these settings.

The region also declared another outbreak at a retirement home, Briarfield Gardens. That is the 13th declared at a long-term care or retirement home in the region.

As of Tuesday's update, 95 cases in the region are now related to those facilities, either in staff or residents.

On Monday, Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that the region had increased its testing capabilities, and that she expected "a significant increase" in cases as more people get tested.

That goes especially for workers and residents in long-term care and retirement homes.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.