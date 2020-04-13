KITCHENER -- The number of local cases of COVID- has increased to 327, Region of Waterloo Public Health reported on Monday morning.

That figure is current as of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The new total is up 53 cases from the 274 that were reported on Sunday morning.

The cases include 106 resolved ones and 11 deaths.

On the region's website, public health officials say that the symptom onset date is a more accurate representation of the epidemic in the area.

That's because there can be a one- to two-week lag from when someone gets sick to when the case is reported to public health.

According to the graph on the region's website, the biggest single-day increase in symptom onset was on April 10, when 32 cases reported showing symptoms.

That number, current as of April 13, is subject to change as public health officials continue to get more information.

On Monday, Ontario reported another 421 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 7,470.

Of those, 3,357 people have recovered, while 291 people have died.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…