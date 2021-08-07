KITCHENER -- Another 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Waterloo Region and 19 more have been resolved, according to Public Health officials.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update also shows a drop of four to the active case count.

Numbers for hospitalizations, related deaths, and active outbreaks have all remained the same in the past 24 hours.

One more person is being treated in an area ICU for the virus.

Heath officials have identified two more cases as variants of concern and say one of them is the Alpha variant.

There were 2,809 vaccines administered in the region on Friday, bringing the amount of the eligible population in the area with at least one shot to 83.54 per cent, while 72.88 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now stand at 18,501 confirmed cases, 18,068 resolved, 283 deaths, 138 active cases, 14 hospitalized, 12 in the ICU, 10 active outbreaks, 4,781 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,122 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, 1,282 Deltas, and 781,293 vaccines administered.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with nine additional deaths.This is the highest number of new infections reported in the province since June 16.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 231, compared to 183 a week ago. The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,401.

The province said it administered 61,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Friday.