Remembering Susan Bard, who died on her 79th birthday, in hit-and-run
Susan Bard is being remembered as a vibrant community advocate and volunteer who died doing what she loved – cycling.
Bard was the victim of a hit-and-run collision earlier this month in Guelph.
Her friends and family are coming together to spread the message of the importance of bike safety at an upcoming ghost-ride.
“My mom was a teeny tiny little woman but the amount of energy she exuded, she was probably a giant,” Bard's daughter, Corinna Matteliano, told CTV News.
Bard was cycling on Victoria Road North when she was hit by a Ford sedan. She died on Sept. 6, surrounded by her three children in hospital, on her 79th birthday.
“I don’t know if that’s irony but my mom was a big, big advocate for bicycle safety, which I mean, obviously something needs to be done about it,” said Matteliano.
Susan Bard in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Corinna Matteliano)
When she wasn’t ushering at Guelph Storm games, you could find Bard volunteering around town.
“She has her bike safety group. She has her gardening group. She did tai chi. She was involved with the Action Read [literacy centre]. She did a lot of stuff with donations and then she obviously [had her] spiritual side. She did a of stuff with her church and the community of the church,” Matteliano said.
Being an advocate for safety was very important to Bard.
“I would see her on the trails, all over the place, always biking, always there, head down going somewhere, you know. And for me, that’s the sort of champion we need. And the example of an amazing person who lived a very active lifestyle for the environment,” said Mike Darmon from the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation.
Susan Bard in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Corinna Matteliano)
Bike safety advocates have a long-standing tradition of remembering the victims of collision with a ghost ride.
“At the site of the collision, we’ll usually place a white painted bicycle there in her memory,” Darmon explained.
Bard’s remembrance ride will take place on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., starting a Guelph City Hall. The public is encouraged to come out and participate.
“I mean even through this whole process, it’s just like every once and awhile I just sit back and I just go: ‘Mom, I hope I’m doing right by you,’” said Matteliano.
