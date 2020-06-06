WATERLOO -- There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number to 1,165.

According to the Saturday numbers from public health, there are 935 resolved cases – an increase of eight from the day before – and 115 deaths.

There are also 115 active cases listed. This is an increase of five from Friday, when public health reported this total dropping by a third.

Testing numbers have gone up by 323 as the total sits at 20,793.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Village Manor retirement home has been declared over.

The total number of outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region now stands at four. Three of these homes either have one resident or one staff with the virus.

Numbers at the region’s hardest hit home, Forest Heights, did not change on Saturday. There are still 177 cases in residents, 69 staff, and 51 deaths being listed.

On Tuesday, the province appointed new management at the Kitchener long term care home.

In Ontario

The province has now surpassed 30,000 infections following a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

Health officials reported 455 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but admitted that 68 of those cases were a result of a "laboratory-to-public health reporting delay."

The province also recorded an additional 35 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,407.

To date, there are 30,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. The number of resolved cases has reached 23,947 and now accounts for 79.3 per cent of all patients.