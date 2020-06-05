KITCHENER -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region has dropped by a third, officials reported on Friday, falling from 165 to 110.

There are currently 1,152 cases of the virus confirmed in the region, an increase of 10 from the day before.

That number includes 927 resolved cases—an increase of 66 from Thursday—and 115 deaths.

Testing numbers, after a week where partners had done a fifth of all testing, only increased by 247 on Friday. A total of 20,470 tests have been administered to date.

The outbreak at Parkwood Mennonite LTC has been declared over, leaving five active outbreaks in the region.

Those include Forest Heights Revera LTC, the region's hardest hit facility to date. The numbers there did not change on Friday, staying steady with 177 cases in residents, 69 in staff and 51 deaths.

Each of the other outbreaks have only one case, either in staff or in residents.

Across the province, there were another 344 cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday morning.

That marks an increase of 1.2 per cent over the day before.

There are now 29,747 cases across the province, including 2,372 deaths and 23,583 recoveries.

Friday marked the third-straight day where the province reported more than 300 cases, but that's down from the more than 400 cases reported province-wide on Monday and Tuesday.