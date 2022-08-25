Region of Waterloo appoints first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director

The Region of Waterloo has appointed Paula Whitlow, a resident of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, as the regions first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director.

The appointment to the position makes her the newest addition to the Reconciliation, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion team in the CAO’s Office.

“I am delighted to be joining the Region of Waterloo, and I look forward to working with everyone,” said Whitlow. “This important work cannot be overstated. I applaud the region for taking this bold but necessary step. I am anxious to work with the Indigenous community and the many other stakeholders.”

The Region of Waterloo said Whitlow is from the wolf clan of the Mohawk Nation and a resident of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, and has lived her entire life within the Haldimand Tract. She has traced her ancestry back to the original Haudenosaunee homelands of Upper New York State before the American Revolution.

The creation of the position comes follows recommendations from the Region of Waterloo’s anti-racism advisory working group to address the issues Indigenous community members face in the region.

Whitlow joins the Region of Waterloo from the Native Women’s Centre in Hamilton, where she served as executive director. She previously served as director of the Woodland Cultural Centre.

The Region of Waterloo said it is grateful to the Indigenous leaders who helped in the creation of this role and the process to hire the first Truth and Reconciliation Director.

“The Truth and Reconciliation Director is a critical part of the senior leadership team at the Region of Waterloo,” said Bruce Lauckner, the Region of Waterloo CAO, in a media release. “In this new role, Paula will work closely with the community as we continue to build our Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, implement anti-racist and anti-oppressive policies and practices in our organization, and advise the region’s response to the calls to action in the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report. I look forward to working with Paula as we continue to listen, learn, build trust and engage in and advance Truth and Reconciliation in our community.”

Whitlow begins her new role with the region on Aug. 29.