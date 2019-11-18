

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – People using some of the region's more vulnerable services will be able to access them more easily later this month.

The Region of Waterloo will be offering services like Ontario Works, child care subsidies, social work and community housing at all of its three main locations.

Those locations are 99 Regina St. S., Waterloo; 235 King St. E., Kitchener; and 150 Main St., Cambridge.

The changes are in an effort to provide "more fulsome support to people," a news release says, teaming up staff from different teams.

"Many people come to one of our locations for one service, not knowing that there are many services and programs available to help improve their quality of life," says commissioner of community services Douglas Bartholomew-Saunders in the release.

"Even for people who do know the services are available, having to travel to many locations and submit documents many times is a deterrent for anyone who is already under a lot of stress and feeling anxious about the situation they are in."

Now, any of the services through Children's Services, Housing Services and Employment and Income Support can be used at any of the above regional buildings.

If a client wishes, those service areas can also share files between one another to prevent clients from having to tell their story each time they need to access a different service.