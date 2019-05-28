

CTV Kitchener





Three residents of Waterloo Region will be given a chance to be the first to ride an ION train.

The Region of Waterloo has launched a contest called the Golden Ride and is seeking submissions.

The selected winners will be invited to attend the opening ceremony on June 21 and will then get to ride the first train from Fairway Station.

The three contest winners will also receive $500 in stored value for Grand River Transit.

Applicants must be residents of Waterloo Region and must submit a paper ballot at the Charles or Ainslee Street terminals or the Region of Waterloo building on Regina Street.

Details on how to enter as well as the contest rules can be found on Grand River Transit’s website.

The contest closes at midnight on June 7.