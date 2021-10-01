Reducing close contacts best way to control COVID-19 spread as weather cools: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's medical officer of health continues to encourage residents to limit close contacts to help prevent uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 as the weather cools.
Speaking at the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said close, unprotected contact continues to be the most common cause of transmission of the disease in Waterloo Region. Since May 1, Dr. Wang said close contact has caused more than 50 per cent of the areas cases.
"Where we normally see most of the contact is household contact, as well as close prolonged contact without distancing and masking between friends, social contacts," she said.
Other transmission types include outbreaks, travel and, in some cases, no known source of transmission.
"As the weather becomes colder, the Ontario Science Table modelling shows that, if we are able to minimize close contacts, we will better control the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Wang said.
She again encouraged people to take precautions, like meeting outdoors, wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing when gathering with others.
Trends in the region remain relatively stable, according to Dr. Wang. The weekly incidence rate is approximately 25 cases per 100,000 people.
"We must remain committed to what is working, vaccination and public health measures, to keep Delta under control," Dr. Wang said.
Data from the province shows people are seven times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 if they aren't vaccinated. The risk for hospitalization is 25 times higher in the unvaccinated population, and people who aren't vaccinated are 60 times more likely to need ICU care.
VACCINATION UPDATE
More than 89 per cent of eligible residents in Waterloo Region have received at least one dose, and more than 83 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
David Aoki, the region's director of infectious diseases, said around 30 per cent of shots distributed at regional clinics are first doses.
Vaccines are available for residents at regional clinics, mobile buses, pharmacies and primary care offices.
More than 4,000 residents at long-term care and at-risk retirement homes have received a third vaccine dose. Aoki said all eligible residents will have received that third dose by next week.
RETURN OF OHL
The Kitchener Rangers will open their season at home next Friday. All spectators will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, per OHL policy.
Joe Birch, the team's chief operating officer, said the team will be able to welcome around 3,800 fans into the stands this year.
"It'll be emotional for a lot of (the players) to be able to play in front of, hopefully, 3,800 fans," Birch said.
All OHL community members, including players, staff, volunteers and billets, also need to be fully vaccinated for this season.
Birch said one player has "chosen not to follow the league policy" and will not play on the team this year.
"He was the only one within our entire organization, which include all of our business staff, hockey staff, billets and players, who has chosen not to follow the program," Birch said.
ADVICE FOR THANKSGIVING
Dr. Wang said the province will be providing guidance ahead of Thanksgiving next weekend, but said small gatherings where everyone is fully vaccinated are "very safe."
She added there are multiple layers of protection people can take, including vaccinations, masks and distancing, along with keeping gatherings small.
People should also stay home and get tested if they feel any symptoms, even if they are very mild.
ENFORCEMENT
Regional chair Karen Redman said there were 10 enforcement actions to report during Friday's COVID-19 update.
All 10 tickets were handed out by City of Waterloo bylaw officers for gatherings at private residences. Each ticket was for $880.
