Red carpets are back at the Stratford Festival as opening night arrives
The Stratford Festival is rolling out the red carpets for the 2023 season’s opening night.
Tuesday is the official red carpet kick-off ceremony, which coincides with the opening ‘King Lear’ starring Canadian actor Paul Gross.
With 13 productions on the playbill across four theatres, theatregoers will have until the end of October to visit the festival and see plays ranging from Shakespeare to Monty Python. There’s also a rock musical written by renowned playwright Jonathan Larson.
“Everyone at the festival – whether they work on stage or behind the scenes – has been focused on making this first full season post-COVID as spectacular as possible,” a spokesperson for the festival said in an email.
“Many of the preview performances have been sold out and it is extremely gratifying to see the City of Stratford humming with activity as visitors return in large numbers once again.”
A Canadian legend on the screen and stage, Gross, will be taking on the role of King Lear. It’s been 23 years since Gross was on stage in Stratford. In 2000, the Due South star played the lead in Hamlet.
His career spans 45 years in television, film and on stage.
In an interview with CTV News Kitchener in April, Gross said being back in Stratford is a special feeling.
"This is one of the great theatre companies in the world, certainly the largest and most important theatre company in North America,” Gross said. “The whole staff, all of the acting company, the directing staff the research staff, there are a lot of people here and they are all at the top of their profession, so to come here you are really in good hands.”
While some of the productions have been in preview since April, many official opening nights fall within the next few weeks – while some open as late as mid-July.
Those enjoying ‘Spamalot’ on Saturday got a lot more than they paid for.
Eric Idle on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at the Stratford Festival. (May 27, 2023)
Eric Idle was in the audience of the Saturday evening performance, but theatre-goers only discovered this when he was called up on stage.
The British actor, comedian, musician, and creator of the musical sang and whistled along with "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
The appearance was also a surprise to many of the cast too.
"It's 50 years on June 3 since Monty Python arrived at Pearson Airport," said Idle. "50 years since we toured Canada. It's really fabulous."
The full list of productions can be found by clicking here.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
BREAKING | Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
Human rights activist confirmed to be held in Chinese detention centre: family in Canada
Chinese authorities have confirmed that human rights activist Dong Guangping has been held in a Chinese detention centre since October of last year, according to the man's family in Canada.
BREAKING | Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
Federal government aiming to dispose of half of its office buildings with hybrid work here to stay
The federal government is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across the country, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work.
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
A sweet success: 11-year-old boy’s cotton candy business takes off in Grand Bend, Ont.
Fin Pearson-Ross is becoming known for his cotton candy business along the Grand Bend strip, and the 11-year-old entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down.
-
Possible match found for 'Babs' the dog
Babs the dog may have found her forever home after a London couple brought her home Monday night for a trial stay.
Windsor
-
Victim in 'critical condition' after violent downtown assault: Windsor police
Windsor police say a victim is in critical condition after he was chased and assaulted Saturday by a group of people downtown.
-
OPP officer from Lakeshore mourned by hockey community
Members of the Belle River hockey community say they are in ‘complete disbelief’ over the death of OPP officer with ties to the region.
-
Man arrested after knife-point robbery of senior at bus stop
Windsor police have arrested a 64-year-old man after a knife-point robbery of senior at bus stop.
Barrie
-
Vehicle fire shuts down part of Highway 400
Traffic came to a stop on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon after a U-Haul van caught fire.
-
Collingwood purse snatcher sentenced to 6 years behind bars
A 34-year-old man who admitted to robbing a Collingwood senior in 2019 was sentenced to six years in jail on Tuesday.
-
'Serious incident' in the Town of the Blue Mountains 'resolved peacefully:' OPP
Provincial police say a "serious incident" in the Town of the Blue Mountains has "resolved peacefully."
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
Ottawa
-
Federal government aiming to dispose of half of its office buildings with hybrid work here to stay
The federal government is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across the country, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work.
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Here are the worst roads in Ottawa, according to CAA
Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
-
Woman who allegedly fled Canada after fatal shooting arrested again
A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Funding cuts put Quebec summer camps in jeopardy this year: ACQ
Some Quebec children may not be able to participate in summer camps this year because of funding cuts to a federal program, says the Quebec Camps Association (ACQ). Almost all summer camps have waitlists because they need more funds to hire more staff, it said Tuesday.
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday. Raymond Theberge said it's an ongoing struggle that has gotten worse in the last decade, especially as people begin travelling again.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
-
As fires rage in Halifax area, efforts are underway to rescue stranded pets
Efforts are underway in suburban Halifax to rescue pets that had to be left behind when owners were ordered from their homes as a devastating wildfire hurtled toward them on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
-
Violent crime in Winnipeg reaches highest level in 13 years: report
The number of crimes in Winnipeg increased by more than 25 per cent in 2022, which includes a record number of homicides, a spike in the use of bear spray as a weapon, and an uptick in property crimes.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in human trafficking investigation involving 15-year-old girl
A 21-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges related to human trafficking after he allegedly sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl.
-
Tabulation change led to delay in voting results: Elections Alberta
An Elections Alberta official says a change in how advance “vote anywhere” ballots are counted likely contributed to a delay in publishing the results in Monday's provincial election.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
Edmonton
-
NDP sweep of Edmonton confirmed; Madu out as minister with fall to Ip in southwest
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher who singled out students over their breasts, bathroom-use suspended for 5 days
A B.C. high school teacher is facing a five-day suspension and course requirement after making multiple students feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their bodies—and it’s not the first time he’s been disciplined in the past decade.
-
Atira Women’s Resource Society names interim CEO
Embattled B.C. housing provider Atira Women’s Resource Society has named an interim CEO, a move the board says is part of its work to rebuild trust following a damning report and the former leader's resignation earlier this month.
-
Resource crisis at Surrey hospital leads to 1 newborn death and countless near misses: frontline workers
A group of women’s health providers at Surrey Memorial Hospital is the latest working on the frontline to raise alarms about British Columbia’s deteriorating healthcare system.