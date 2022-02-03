Recognize this bunny? GRT trying to find owner of stuffed animal left at bus stop

Grand River Transit is trying to reunite a lost bunny with its owner.

The stuffed animal was left behind at a bus shelter near Belmont Avenue West and Highland Road West in Kitchener.

A message, posted to Twitter on Thursday, said "a customer spotted this lost bunny from a passing bus and worried that it's very important to someone."

GRT has been taking good care of the lost bunny, even buckling it in on the ride back to its offices.

It's now located in the GRT's lost and found.

They shared pictures of the bunny on social media hoping the owner would recognized it and know the stuffed animal was safe.