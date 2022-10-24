RECIPE: Dill Pickle Dip from Emily Richards

This dip is so tasty, you might want to double the recipe. Our homemade version of the popular dill pickle dip takes only minutes to prepare and it’s bursting with flavor. Perfect for any party, backyard get together and game time. Serve with raw vegetables, potato chips and crackers.

8 oz brick-style cream cheese, softened 250 g

1/4 cup full fat Greek yogurt or full fat sour cream 60 mL

1/4 cup mayonnaise 60 mL

1/2 cup finely chopped dill pickles, divided 125 mL

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill 60 mL

1/4 chopped green onion 60 mL

2 tbsp dill pickle juice 30 mL

1/2 tsp black pepper 2 mL

1/2 tsp garlic powder 2 mL

Chopped dill pickles for garnish

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, yogurt and mayonnaise and mix until smooth. Stir in dill pickles, dill, green onion, pickle juice, pepper and garlic powder until combined. Garnish with extra dill pickle if desired. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. Makes 2 cups.

TIP: If you want to make this a day ahead, omit the pickle juice as the chopped pickles will continue to release their juice. Check the consistency of the dip before serving, if you prefer it to be a little thinner, then add more pickle juice, a little at a time.