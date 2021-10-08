'Really shocking': High school golf team forfeits, allowing cancer survivor's team to win
A group of high school golfers gave up their championship on Thursday in order to allow a team with an ineligible member to take the top prize.
Despite being ineligible due to his age, Zach Hart, 19, competed as an alternate with the Waterloo Oxford District Secondary School golf team at the WCSSAA Championship on Thursday. He was allowed to take part because he missed a year of play due to cancer treatment and another because of the pandemic.
His team was told it could not submit Hart’s score and had to use the three other teammates' scores as their total instead.
“I was an eligible golfer, but they said if we took my score, we would have been disqualified,” Zach said.
Zach Hart. (Courtesy Jessica Henderson)
However, if Hart was allowed to submit his score, Waterloo Oxford would have finished in first place. Instead, Bluevale Collegiate Institute was considered the winner and Waterloo Oxford finished second.
“I forget which one, but one of them pretty quickly said, ‘This doesn't feel right. Can we just like forfeit or, let them win somehow?’” said Jason Forget, Bluevale Collegiate Institute's golf coach.
In an act of true sportsmanship, each member of the Bluevale team disqualified themselves from the event allowing Waterloo Oxford to win.
Forget has been coaching high school sports for 16 years and says he’s never seen anything like it.
“That is the proudest and the neatest thing I've witnessed,” Forget said.
“It was really shocking actually. I knew one of the kids on their team, because we've golfed together before,” Zach said.
The Waterloo Oxford Golf Team. (CTV Kitchener)
Hart was one of the best junior golfers in Canada in 2018, winning the Maple Leaf Junior Tour (MJT) National Championship. But it was halted when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019.
“Where the brain tumour was, it was pushing on his brainstem, and it was pushing on the occipital nerve. So he was losing all motor skills,” Chris Hart, Zach’s father said.
After three brain surgeries and chemotherapy, Hart is now done his treatment and regularly goes for MRIs.
“I was swinging a club 20 days after my first chemo cycle,” Zach said.
In 2020, Hart returned to school and graduated, but he wasn’t able to compete in any sports due to the pandemic. So he returned for 2021 to play again.
“So he lost out, lost out, lost out. So I was very proud of him for him to say ‘Hey Dad, I'm going to go back to school, grab a couple credits, play on the golf team, have a little bit of fun,’” Chris said.
Since his treatment, Hart has worked with the Canadian Blood Services, Paediatric Oncology Group of Ontario, The Ontario Hockey League, Bruce Power, BarDown.com and the SickKids Foundation.
Most recently, he started working with other young elite athletes going through journeys similar to his, including a female tennis athlete with leukemia.
“It was one of the hardest things because I finally got to see what my parents saw,” Zach said. “In the spring, I'd love to have a tennis match against her."
Hart plans to continue swinging a club as long as he can, hoping to create a professional career working in golf.
