'Really sad that he's gone': Teen on motorized bike dies after crash with SUV in Fergus

KITCHENER -

A 15-year-old who was riding a motorized bike is dead after a crash with an SUV in the east end of Fergus on Sunday.

The teenager has been identified as Daniel Trafford from Centre Wellington. He was a student at Centre Wellington District High School, and Trafford’s friends learned about his death Monday morning.

“Friday evening. That’s when we said ‘see you Monday’ type of thing, but it never came around,” said Daniel McDougall, a friend of Trafford’s.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wellington Road 19 and Second Line for the crash. Officials say the teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

School officials with the Upper Grand District School Board say this is a terrible loss for the school community and there are supports available to help those who are struggling.

“This morning as soon as we learned of this, the board’s crisis response team was sent to the school. There’s also school staff who are supporting students so that includes a social worker, child and youth councillor…principal, vice-principals,” said Heather Loney, the communications manager for the Upper Grand District School Board.

Daniel’s friends say his 16th birthday was only a few days away, and that they can’t believe he’s gone.

“It was quite a big shock for all of us. We weren’t expecting that at all,” said McDougall.

“I’m really sad to see that he’s gone. I’m going to miss him,” said Tanner Young, another friend of Trafford’s.

Police say the driver of the SUV involved remained on scene and has cooperated with the early stages of the investigation. But officials say it’s too soon to tell if charges will be laid and they are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

“Investigators are going to be looking at the lighting as a major factor in this situation to see what caused it. Whether the vehicles involved were illuminated correctly will be another point they examine, and also safety equipment that may or may not have been used,” said Const. Joshua Cunningham with Wellington County OPP.

While police continue to piece together what happened, those who were close to Trafford are just beginning to process the loss.

“He was always funny and just a good friend overall, and it’s really sad that he’s gone now,” said Young.