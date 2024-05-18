Police investigating suspicious fire in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Kitchener in the Courtland Avenue East area.
They said officers responded to a reported fire in the basement of a home on Friday around 4:30 p.m.
The estimated damage comes it at approximately $5,000.
No one was hurt during the fire.
