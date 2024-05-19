KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man arrested after assaulting two people: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after they say he assaulted two people in Kitchener.

    At around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a physical altercation on the roadway in the area of King Street West and Pine Street.

    Police say two men became involved in a physical altercation.

    One of the men was assaulted, police said, and fell onto the Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks.

    According to police, a passerby stopped to intervene and was then assaulted by the suspect, and had their personal property damaged.

    A 55-year-old Waterloo man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 20-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with two counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News