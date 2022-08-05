Real estate prices continue to fall in Waterloo region

The average sale price for all residential property types in Waterloo region continues to fall. The newly formed Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) says the average price across all property types in July was $752,301.

This represents a 4.9 per cent decrease compared to June 2022, and a 1.2 per cent decrease from prices seen in July 2021.

“In the wake of July’s interest rate hike, home sales in Waterloo region continued to slow,” says Megan Bell, president of WRAR, in a media release. “We’re seeing a clear shift in the market and what people can afford to purchase or are willing to pay. On the bright side for buyers, it’s not the extreme sellers’ market it was.”

This is the fifth straight month the average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo has fallen.

Monthly sales by property types. (WRAR)

In July, the average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region was $752,301. This represents a 1.2 per cent decrease compared to July 2021 and a 4.9 per cent decrease compared to June 2022, according to WRAR.

The average price of a detached home was $842,241, representing a decrease of 7.0 per cent compared to June 2022 and a 6.0 per cent decrease from July 2021.

A townhouse's average price is $642,750, representing a decrease of 3.3 per cent compared to June 2022, but a 3.6 per cent increase from July 2021.

The average sale price for an apartment-style condominium was $521,731. This represents an increase of 4.1 per cent compared to June 2022 and an increase of 20.4 per cent from July 2021.

The average sale price for a semi was $661,087. A decrease of 5.4 per cent compared to June 2022, but an increase of 1 per cent compared to July 2021.

Average sale price in July across Waterloo Region. (WRAR)

Real estate sales in Waterloo region also saw a major decline in some property types.

Leading the way was semi-detached homes with a drop of 41 per cent in sales and only 36 sold, followed by a 39.3 per cent drop in condominium units with 65 sold. Townhouse sales dropped 32.9 per cent with 112 sold. Detached home sales dropped 30.4 per cent with 337 sales.

In total, 550 residential homes were sold through the Multiple Listing Service System of the WRAW.

LOCAL REALTOR ASSOCIATIONS MERGE

WRAR is an amalgamation of the Cambridge Association of Realtors (CAOR) and the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR). The groups announced their amalgamation on Wednesday.

The amalgamation of the two means housing prices from Cambridge will now be included in the average monthly sales and prices of properties. Prior, KWAR only included the sales and prices of homes in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Bill Duce, who has served as KWAR’s Executive Officer since 2008, is the Chief Executive Officer of the new regional association.

“Bringing these two associations together just makes sense,” says Duce in a media release. “As one board, we can better serve the needs of our Realtor members and stakeholders and give a voice to the region’s real estate market.”

The board of directors of WRAR appointed Megan Bell as president, Christal Moura as president-elect, and Val Brooks as immediate past president as officers of the new entity.