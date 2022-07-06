Average home sale price in K-W drops for fourth straight month

The average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo fell for the fourth straight month in June.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors says the average sale price across all property types was $791,674 last month – that’s down 9.6 per cent from May and 24 per cent from February when it topped $1 million at $1,007,109.

Home sales also continue to slow, 561 homes were sold through KWAR’s listing service system last month, that’s a decrease of 24 per cent over the same month last year and 17.3 per cent below the five-year average.

“This time last year, sales were going through the roof,” Megan Bell, president of KWAR said. “The home buying scene is a little different this year with folks finally taking their postponed trips, attending weddings, and generally catching up on the many missed occasions of the past two years.”

(Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors)

Bell said recent mortgage rate hikes are also contributing to the cooling, but she warned against jumping to conclusions.

“While any shift in the market will result in some individuals predicting the worse, the simple reality is that the market we had been in was unsustainable,” Bell said.

“What this means for buyers is more inventory, more choices, and perhaps most importantly, potentially less stress when purchasing. For sellers, they need to ensure their properties stand out from the competition and be aware it may take more time to sell their home and for potentially less money than they were expecting.”

Here are the June average sale prices by home type: