KITCHENER -- Kitchener's Jacob Ingham stopped all 45 shots the Owen Sound Attack poured on him in a 3-0 shutout on Wednesday.

The dominating performance lead the Kitchener Rangers to their tenth straight win since the firing of former head coach Jay McKee in November.

Joseph Serpa, Riley Damiani and Greg Meireles each picked up a goal for the Rangers.

This is Ingham’s second shutout of the season.

The Rangers next game is Friday on home ice against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m.