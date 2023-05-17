Rainbow crosswalk in Cambridge accidentally painted over

The rainbow crosswalk in Cambridge that was accidentally painted over. (Stef Davis/CTV News) The rainbow crosswalk in Cambridge that was accidentally painted over. (Stef Davis/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver