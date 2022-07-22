Puslinch horse ‘Bulldog Hanover’ races to new world record
An Ontario-bred horse can claim to be the fastest to ever race, after breaking the world record for a mile at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 16.
The horse, named Bulldog Hanover, ran the mile on Pace Night in 1:45.4 — topping the previous record of 1:46.
"It’s just as good as it gets for our business and our sport," said Jack Darling, Bulldog Hanover's owner and trainer who also lives in Cambridge. "To get a world record holder and world champion, that’s the ultimate for us."
Bulldog Hanover is housed at Jack Darling Stables in Puslinch where he eats, sleeps and trains. The horse is co-owned by Darling and Brad Grant of Milton.
According to Standardbred Canada, Bulldog Hanover’s record race, in addition to near-record runs in three lead-up races, puts the horse in the same category as the famous steed Secretariat. The American horse received the Hollywood treatment with a feature film released by Walt Disney Studios.
Darling said there’s no movie deal yet for Bulldog Hanover, although the horseman isn’t ruling it out for the star stud.
"As we speak, I think it could be argued he’s the best horse in North America," he told CTV News. "It’s possible he might be the best horse that’s ever raced up to this point."
The race stateside carried a $500,000 purse and to date, Bulldog Hanover has earned $1.45 million, winning 21 races from 29 starts.
"We had horses that actually seemed like they were better than him," said John Mallia, an assistant trainer who takes care of Bulldog Hanover. "But once he started racing we knew right away, after his first race, we could tell he was going to be a good horse."
Bulldog Hanover’s glittering career isn’t over yet.
The horse will be running in Indiana before taking part in major races later this season, including the Canadian Pacing Derby on Sept. 3 and the Breeders Crown on Oct. 29 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
