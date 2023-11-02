Push pin reportedly found in Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after they say a push pin was found in a Halloween chocolate bar.

The candy was collected in Kitchener, Ont. in the area of Rittenhouse Road or Erinbrook Drive.

Police say the Aero bar wrapping had been opened, “a small pin with a blue knob on the end” was inside, and then taped back up.

While the candy was collected on Oct. 31, it wasn’t reported to police until Nov. 2.

“The Waterloo Regional Police are reminding caregivers to inspect all candy before they are consumed,” read a media release on Thursday night. “Any candy that appears to have been tampered with should be immediately thrown out. All candy should be in the original wrapper for the safety of your children.”

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to WRPS at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS IN TORONTO

Two similar incidents were also reported Tuesday in Toronto.

Peel Regional Police said they were contacted by a parent in Mississauga, Ont. who believed a sewing needle was in a child’s candy.

While in Toronto, police received a report of a thumb tack in a Halloween candy haul.

No one was hurt in either incident.