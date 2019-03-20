

CTV Kitchener





A substantial quantity of fentanyl has been taken off the street as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Beginning in January, Guelph and Owen Sound police partnered together to identify a source of fentanyl.

On March 15, police in Guelph seized almost $10,000 worth of blue fentanyl. Two people were arrested.

Two search warrants were obtained as a result of these arrests, both executed in the city’s west end.

Another two arrests were made, and police say that 266 grams of purple and blue fentanyl were seized. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $80,000.

Also seized were two crossbows, a police-style baton and pepper spray. About $2,000 worth of stolen property was also recovered.

Accused are two Guelph men, 44 and 59. The first is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and various weapons charges.

The second has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing. A warrant for the arrest of a third party has been requested.