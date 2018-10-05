

CTV Kitchener





A four-month puppy was brought to the Guelph Humane Society in need of medical care.

“He had been out all day and had been limping,” said Megan Swan, an animal protection officer with the GHS.

The dog, believed to be a great dane-Bernese mountain dog cross, had old injuries on his hip and leg, requiring surgery that would cost as much as $3,000.

He was found wandering in distress on Waterloo Avenue in Guelph.

While strays are not new occurrences, the OSPCA said that they are happening far too often.

An average of two strays needing medical care are received at the Guelph Humane Society.

Swan said that the issue of injured strays can be alleviated if an owner who cannot afford medical costs surrenders the animal instead.

The humane society is hoping the dog's owners will come forward.