KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is warning the public of fraudulent cards saying people are exempt from mandatory masking orders.

In June, the health unit issued a mandate requiring people to wear a face covering when visiting or working at indoor businesses in the area.

In a tweet published Wednesday, the health unit said cards that read, "Face Mask Medical Exemption Card," are fake and not needed when visiting businesses in the region.

"No proof is required for an exemption from face coverings," the tweet says in part. "Public Health is not asking businesses to check or require documentation and not official exemption documentation has bene developed as it is not needed."

On Tuesday, the Canadian Human Rights Commission said Canadians shouldn't be using the cards for mask exemptions, even if they look real.

A collective of anti-lockdown groups in and around Toronto is behind the cards. One representative said they were created as an education tool for businesses about masking exemptions.

Many regions in southern Ontario have adopted mandatory face covering policies. Waterloo Region's bylaw took effect on Monday, and Brant County and the City of Brantford voted in favour of similar bylaws on Tuesday night.

Huron and Perth Counties will require masks in indoor public spaces on Friday.

In all cases, there are exemptions for people with medical conditions preventing them from wearing masks.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Denio Lourenco