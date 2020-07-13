WATERLOO -- Mandatory face covering bylaws in Waterloo Region are officially in effect.

People now have to wear a mask or a type of face covering while in an indoor public space as well as on transit.

The rules, which started Monday, are in effect until the end of September if they are not renewed by regional council.

Officials say those who are not covering their nose, mouth, and chin could face a fine as high as $240 for now.

A total of 40,000 free masks will be given away to Grand River Transit riders starting Monday, with half of the masks being reusable and the other half being one-time wears.

Loop Clothing in Uptown Waterloo is one of the businesses in the area still operating by appointment only.

Owner is asking anyone who visits to wear a mask, but has free ones on hand just in case.

Children under the age of five are not required to wear a mask. Those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering are also not required to do so and do not need to provide proof.

The owners of Waterloo Clinic, Rex and Meera Mohamed, are giving away masks at two of their locations starting later this week. They want to make sure masks are available to people who don't currently have them and may need them due to the bylaws.

Residents can pick them up at the clinics at 170 University Ave. or 100 The Boardwalk.