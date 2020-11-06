KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase the region has seen since May.

This is a breaking news update. Previous story below.

Waterloo Region's top doctor has warned that the number of COVID-19 cases that will be reported on Friday could be twice as high as recent daily increases.

During a media briefing on Friday morning, Medical Officer Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that officials were still tabulating the latest numbers for the 1:30 p.m. update, but that she expected an increase in the 40s.

She called the coming case report a "significant jump," a concerning trend as the number of weekly cases per 100,000 people in the region continues to rise.

Dr. Wang said that, in October, Waterloo Region was seeing between 15 and 20 cases per 100,000 people per week. That number is now between 20 and 25 per 100,000 per week.

It's still a far lower infection rate than Ontario as a whole, which is seeing about 48 per 100,000 per week, but Dr. Wang said that the increase in the region shows how important it is to prevent cases when possible.

"We can't always prevent them, even when people are doing their best, but we must try to do our best to keep these cases from accelerating," she said.

She noted that a single COVID-19 case can increase the infection rate in the region substantially, sharing an infographic that demonstrated how quickly one case can become several.

It showed how one person who was showing symptoms went to a 21-person gathering outside of the region. Within a week, 15 others tested positive, and 33 high-risk contacts were reported.