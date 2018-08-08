

CTV Kitchener





Public health has ordered Dr. K. S. Billing Pain Management Centre to stop performing some procedures citing the possibility of bacterial infection.

“We have identified the possibility of a risk of infection to clients,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, with the Region of Waterloo Public Health.

This isn't the first time officials have had problems with the doctor at the clinic.

Public Health said this is the first time they have been involved with the clinic, but the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have dealt with Dr. Kulbir Singh Billing before.

Patients who have had a procedure in the last thirty days are being asked to watch out for possible signs of infections, like worsening pain, increased drainage, swelling, redness, a fever and or chills. Patients are being advised to seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Dr. Billing is the only doctor operating out of this clinic.

In late 2016, a disciplinary committee found Dr. Billing committed an act of professional misconduct pertaining to inappropriate record keeping, and treatment concerns including infection control.

Dr. Billing did not contest the allegations but he appealed the penalty decision and lost.

His registration with the college was suspended for two months.

He currently cannot practice pain management without an approved clinical supervisor for a period of 12 months.

The college and Public Health are now investigating as a result of a client complaint.

CTV reached out to Dr. Billing through his lawyer. He and his lawyer declined to comment.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa