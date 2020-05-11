KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19.

The update, slated to go ahead at 11:30 a.m. Monday, is one of three provided weekly by the region.

You can watch it live when it begins in the video player above.

As of Sunday morning, there were 932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

That number includes 479 resolved cases and 102 deaths from the virus, meaning there are 351 active cases in the region. There have been 9,377 tests done in Waterloo Region to date.

The Region of Waterloo updates its numbers daily at 10:30 a.m., so these numbers will change.

Officials have noted that Monday reports can show dips in numbers because of weekend couriering issues.

"Over the weekend, they don't have a good system right now provincially for couriering our tests over the weekends, so what ends up happening is the numbers drop on Mondays," Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said last week during a news conference.

Across Ontario, COVID-19 restrictions have begun to ease up, with garden centres and hardware stores now allowed to reopen.

Retail stores with a street entrance were allowed to reopen as well on Monday, while thousands of people returned to work. It's Ontario's most significant move to reopen the provincial economy.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to ask for the extension of the provincial state of emergency through the end of May.