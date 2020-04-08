KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are set to provide their thrice-weekly update on COVID-19.

The updates are delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays unless otherwise needed.

On Wednesday, officials reported a total of 220 cases of the virus in Waterloo Region. Of those, 64 people have recovered.

Three more deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of local deaths from the virus to seven.

The latest numbers are updated daily on the Region of Waterloo's website.

The public health update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

