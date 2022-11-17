Provincial authority to appoint regional facilitators draws questions from local leaders

The Region of Waterloo building seen on March 5, 2020. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) The Region of Waterloo building seen on March 5, 2020. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver