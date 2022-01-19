Province promises $45M for three new schools and more childcare spaces in Waterloo Region

Kitchener -

Waterloo region will be getting three new elementary schools and hundreds of additional child care spaces from the Ontario government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the $45.8M virtual announcement alongside Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris Wednesday morning.

"As a father of five, I know first-hand how important access to safe, modern and accessible schools and child care spaces is for our communities," said Harris. "Three new schools along with hundreds of new child care spaces is great news and will provide more choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Waterloo region."

“This is in response to the advocacy of parents,” added Lecce. “We are ensuring that modern, internet-connected, accessible, well ventilated schools will be built to respond to growth and support student success, safety, and development.”

A total of 1,665 elementary student spaces and 234 childcare spaces will be created.

$16.5M for a new WRSDB Breslau-Hopewell Crossing elementary school in Breslau to accommodate 611 students and 73 childcare spaces

$12.1M for a new WCDSB Rosenberg Catholic elementary school in southwest to accommodate 527 students

$15.1M for a new WCDSB St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in southeast Kitchener to accommodate 527 students and 88 childcare spaces

$2.1M for an addition at EEP Harmonie in Waterloo to accommodate 73 childcare spaces

During the virtual announcement, the head of Waterloo Region District School Board said the school in Breslau is projected to open in 2024/2025.

“This investment will provide Breslau families more easily accessible schooling and childcare within their own community,” said Jeewan Chanicka, director of education at WRDSB. “Our proposed location at 95 Loxleigh Lane is within the Hopewell Crossing subdivision.”

The former St. Patrick Elementary School closed in 2009, due to an unprecedented drop in enrollment at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board at the time.

“Catholic enrollment in east Kitchener has grown by 43 percent in the past ten years,” said Loretta Notten, director of education at WCDSB. “Notwithstanding the future construction of the planned 7-12 secondary school in this area, the additional capacity for elementary students was much needed.”