KITCHENER -- Time to take out your dirndl, lederhosen and feathered cap.

The opening ceremony will be held today for Oktoberfest 2020.

But instead of a big Bavarian celebration in downtown Kitchener, the first keg will be tapped at the Region of Waterloo International Airport and streamed online.

The ceremony starts Friday at 12 p.m.

This year’s festival is starting two weeks earlier than normal, and will run for over three weekends.

And that’s not the only thing that will be different.

Instead of big parties at festhallen, local restaurants will be hosting smaller events with Oktoberfest-themed food, entertainment and of course, beer. Many are also offering Bavarian-inspired food as a takeout option.

From Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, a livestreaming event will be held for those who want to celebrate the spirit of Gemütlichkeit at home. Details can be found on the website for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

One of the most anticipated events of the festival is the annual Thanksgiving Day parade. This year’s event has been cancelled, but a special broadcast will air on CTV News Kitchener on Monday, Oct. 12 starting at noon.