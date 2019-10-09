

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





Some residents in Wilmot Township are preparing to fight against a proposed gravel pit.

The group, named Citizens for Safe Groundwater, held a meeting in Baden on Tuesday.

They're worried that a proposed pit on Witmer Road will jeopardize safe drinking water in the area.

"The aggregate industry is so strong and they're exempt from so many policies of protection and the public voice needs to be heard to understand what the situation could potentially create," explains Samantha Lernout, one of the group's founding members.

In a previous statement, the property owner told CTV News that a professional application is in the works for the project.

He hopes it will address residents' concerns.

The application is expected to go before regional council sometime this month.