KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener is hoping to balance keeping the tax rate low while maintaining city services in its upcoming budget.

It has proposed a 1.1 per cent property tax increase in 2021, which would work out to about a $12 increase for the average home owner.

With similar increases of around one per cent for water and gas, the total increase would be about $34 for the average household.

The plan comes in a year that's seen the city lose millions in revenue because of the pandemic.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed budget on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 before city council makes a final vote on Jan. 18.

Residents of Cambridge also had the chance to tell their council how they felt about the city's proposed budget.

Similar to Kitchener, Cambridge plans to keep its property tax increase low, at one per cent. That would result in an average increase of $13.

No date has been set for a final vote from Cambridge.